Apple’s independent repair program expands to Macs

Independent Apple repair shops will now be able to repair more than simply iPhones with authorized parts. Apple announced today that it’s broadening its independent repair program to cover Macs, suggesting shops will get training and genuine Apple parts to repairMacs It isn’t clear what sort of repair work shops will be able to conduct on Macs or what parts they’ll be able to buy.

“When a device needs repairs, we want people to have access to a safe and reliable solution — this latest expansion joins the thousands of repair locations we’ve added over the past year,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief running officer, stated in a declarationto Reuters “We’re looking forward to bringing that convenient and trustworthy repair experience to our Mac users.”

Apple released its independent repair program last August, which provides totally free training together with the alternative to purchase genuine parts, although under a limiting agreement. Prior to this program, shops had to ended up being “Authorized Service Providers” in order to purchase parts. It just recently broadened the program to 32 nations in Europe in addition toCanada It stated 140 companies with more than 700 areas have actually currently registered to get involved.

Apple likewise states it’s continuing to broaden itsAuthorized Service Providers program There are 5,000 …