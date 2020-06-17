Apple’s head of diversity quits for ‘more time with her family’

Apple’s head of diversity is leaving the company to invest more time with her family, just days following the company announced a $100million racial justice initiative.

Vice President of Inclusion and Diversity Christie Smith, who joined Apple in 2017 after 16 years at consultancy Deloitte, is exiting her position.

‘Inclusion and diversity are core Apple values and we deeply believe the absolute most diverse teams are the state-of-the-art teams. Christie Smith will soon be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well,’ Apple said in a statement.

‘Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the Executive Team,’ the statement added based on Bloomberg.

She joined Apple in 2017 and already updated her Linkedin page to reflect her departure

Her move was planned 8 weeks ago and her last day was Tuesday, an individual familiar with the matter said.

She commuted from Seattle to Cupertino to be always a part of Apple’s executive team.

Apple hasn’t announced if her position will be replaced.

Her exit comes just days after Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook announced He’s launching a $100million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, part of the company’s reaction to the brutal police killing of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Addressing the racial reckoning unfolding throughout the US, Cook said in a letter to employees and clients that society needs to do more to push for equality, particularly for black people.

‘To create change, we need to reexamine our very own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored. Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines,’ Cook said in his letter.

As head of Diversity and Inclusion Smith reported directly to Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien.

The last person to hold that position, Denise Young Smith, lasted only six months and left after apologizing for making controversial statements in regards to the mostly white makeup of Apple’s executive team.

Despite Apple’s bold initiative, the company it self lacks diversity in its overall workforce.

The Cupertino-based company has released data since 2014 on its workforce make up.

According to its 2018 diversity report 67 % of worldwide employees were male, down from 70 percent in 2014.

In the united states six % of tech employees were black in 2014 and that number remained exactly the same in 2018.

However, more than half the headlines hires in america in 2018 were black, Hispanic or some other historically underrepresented group in tech.

In 2018 women accounted for 28 % of Apple’s workforce beneath the age of 30, in comparison to 33 % of its overall staff.