Apple’s Dark Sky app is officially dead on Android devices

Dark Sky was among the very best weather condition apps readily available for Androiddevices However, the app was bought back in April by Apple, and it’s now officially closed down.

Oh no! Dark Sky is GONE! It was my preferred weather conditionapp pic.twitter.com/jJtWkqtUpO — Ron Lecours, CFP (@Ron Lecours) August 1, 2020

The popular weather condition app Dark Sky is no more. It was lastly closed down, a number of months after Apple obtained it. The app was expected to be removed by July 1, however Apple then chose to take it down on August 1. The app was very first removed from the Play Store, to avoid brand-new users from downloading it, and now when you enter into the Dark Sky app, you get a message stating that “The Dark Shy app has shut down.”

The Dark Sky site is likewise expected to be removed, however Apple has actually chosen to offer an undefined extension on weather report and maps. Android users who were registered for the $2,99/ year strategy will get a complete refund, however that does not truly offset the loss of an excellent app.

