Apple’s AirPods with a wireless charging case are $60 off at Amazon

Apple’s second-generation AirPods that come with a wireless charging case are down to their cheapest price ever at Amazon. Normally $199, they’re just $140 right now. The previous best price was holding steady at $169, so this is a great time to invest. Interestingly, these are the same price as the model that doesn’t include a charging case that supports Qi chargers.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’re in the market for tech that will help to extend and strengthen your home Wi-Fi connection, Google’s Nest Wifi mesh Wi-Fi system is among the best. Today at Target, you can save $70 on a bundle containing a Nest Wifi router along with a Point (what Google calls its mesh Wi-Fi extender that doubles as a Google Home smart speaker). This bundle normally costs $270, so $200 is a great deal.

Google’s Nest Wifi is easy to set up, and, in my colleague Dan Seifert’s review, the router itself proved to be faster than the original Google Wifi and similar in performance to the Eero Pro and Netgear Orbi. The speeds will take a hit, however, when you’re connected to the Point due to the fact that it has less capable antennas than the router and lacks a dedicated backhaul…