Apple’s AI plan: a thousand small conveniences

AI is becoming an integral part of every tech company’s pitch to consumers. Fail to hype up machine learning or neural networks when unveiling a new product, and you also might as well be hawking hand-cranked calculators. This can lead to overpromising. But by its recent WWDC performance, Apple has adopted a smarter and quieter approach.

Why blind them with science when you can charm them with convenience?

Sprinkled for the duration of Apple’s announcements about iOS, iPadOS, and macOS were a amount of features and updates which have machine learning at their heart. Some weren’t announced onstage, plus some features that almost certainly use AI weren’t identified as such, but here’s a quick recap of the more prominent mentions that we spotted:

Facial recognition for HomeKit. HomeKit-enabled smart cameras uses photos you’ve tagged on your own phone to spot who’s at your door and even announce them by name.

HomeKit-enabled smart cameras uses photos you’ve tagged on your own phone to spot who’s at your door and even announce them by name. Native sleep tracking for the Apple Watch. This uses machine learning to classify your movements and detect when you’re sleeping. The same mechanism also allows the Apple Watch to track new activities like dancing and…

This uses machine learning to classify your movements and detect when you’re sleeping. The same mechanism also allows the Apple Watch to track new activities like dancing and… Handwashing. The Apple Watch not merely detects the motion but additionally the sound of handwashing, starting a countdown timer to make sure you’re washing provided needed.

The Apple Watch not merely detects the motion but additionally the sound of handwashing, starting a countdown timer to make sure you’re washing provided needed. App Library suggestions. A folder in the newest App Library layout uses “on-device intelligence” showing apps you’re “likely to need next.” It’s small but potentially of use.

A folder in the newest App Library layout uses “on-device intelligence” showing apps you’re “likely to need next.” It’s small but potentially of use. Translate app. This works completely offline, thanks to on-device machine learning. It detects the languages being spoken and can even do live translations of conversations.

This works completely offline, thanks to on-device machine learning. It detects the languages being spoken and can even do live translations of conversations. Sound alerts in iOS 14. This accessibility feature wasn’t mentioned onstage, but it will let your iPhone listen for things such as doorbells, sirens, dogs barking, or babies crying.

This accessibility feature wasn’t mentioned onstage, but it will let your iPhone listen for things such as doorbells, sirens, dogs barking, or babies crying. Handwriting recognition for iPad. This wasn’t specifically identified as an AI-powered feature, but we’d bet dollars to donuts it is. AI is fantastic at image recognition tasks, and pinpointing both Chinese and English characters is a fitting challenge.

There are absences in this list — most notably Siri, Apple’s perennially disappointing digital assistant. Although Siri is AI-heavy, it mostly got cosmetic updates this year (oh, and “20 times more facts,” whatever that means). A fresh interface is a welcome change without a doubt, but it’s small fry when you compare Siri’s overall performance with other AI assistants.

What these updates do show, though, is Apple’s interest in using machine understanding how to deliver small conveniences instead of some grand, unifying “AI” project, as some tech companies have promised using their own digital assistants, claiming to seamlessly improve your life by scheduling your calendar, preempting your commute, etc.

This latter project was always going to be a failure as AI, for all its prowess, is actually just good pattern-matching pc software. This has myriad uses — plus some are incredibly unexpected — but it doesn’t mean computers can parse the very human complexities of something as ordinary as your calendar appointments, a task that relies on numerous unspoken rules about your priorities, routine, likes and dislikes, and much more.

The best exemplory case of Apple’s approach is the new handwashing feature on the Apple Watch, which uses AI to spot when you’re scrubbing your mitts and starts a timer. It’s a small and silly feature, but one that asks little of the user while delivering a useful function.

This is a strong tactic for Apple that plays to the company’s long-held reputation — deserved or not — for delivering software that “just works.” It also avoids the sort of iterative, tech-for-tech’s-sake update that will fall flat with the common consumer, like Samsung’s Bixby.

However, there’s a risk for this approach, too. Focus an excessive amount of on convenience, and you can find yourself overlooking customers’ need for privacy, a mistake that Amazon seems to often make, like when it began delivering packages inside your house. This might be a danger for Apple’s machine learning work as well, despite the company’s continued give attention to privacy.

Adding facial recognition to HomeKit cameras, for example, is certainly convenient. The software even connects to the HomePod to announce guests by name like a digital butler. But how will users experience data from their photos being used to spot people through third-party cameras? Videos will undoubtedly be encrypted via Apple’s “Secure Video” framework, but some may still feel queasy in regards to the arrangement. Apple will need to manage this closely, never taking too much get a grip on out the hands of its users, if it wants to carry on walking the line between convenience and meddling.

If it may do that, though, its AI features have a greater chance of slipping unobtrusively in to people’s lives. This, for the moment, may be the sweet spot for machine learning. AI is too dumb to handle your schedule, but it’s smart enough to remind you to wash your hands.