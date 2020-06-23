Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

Its a couple of weeks late compared to last year, but Apples WWDC is here  this is the 2nd biggest event in Apples calendar and is all about new OS versions and new Mac releases. Heres what (we think) is coming.

iOS 14

iOS 14  actually, this may be renamed iPhoneOS to match the tablets iPadOS  is expected to change the design of the home screen. It will enable List view with different sorting and filtering options (e.g. apps with unread notifications first).

The new version may also enable home screen widgets. These are seemingly distinct from the widgets that are available in the notification center. Also, theres talk of third-party wallpaper packs.

iMessage should gain a mention system, e.g. using @john to notify a specific person in friends chat (even if the chat is muted). Typing indications, the power to delete sent messages and an alternative to mark a message as unread are other rumored features for the new version.

Safari is gaining a built-in translation feature, the Podcast app will be updated with a For You section for personalized tips, also iOS 14 may possibly bring a brand new AR app (Apple is reportedly taking care of a secretive AR/VR headset).

Apple is taking its fitness offerings to a new level. It will offer you guided work outs that you will be able to down load on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Apple TELEVISION.

Perhaps the biggest game-changer of all new features will undoubtedly be third-party Default apps  finally, you’ll be able to change which browser opens links from e.g. emails, your music app, the mail client and so on.

iOS 14 will undoubtedly be available on all phones running iOS 13.

watchOS 7

The Apple Watch will get a fresh look by itself home screen. Rumors declare that you will be able to create watch faces from photos, use country flags or the newest Infograph Pro watch face, which will include a tachymeter. The new OS will also allow users to share their watch face configurations together.

To go with the newest focus on fitness, watchOS 7 will add support for blood-oxygen tracking (aka SpO2). Its not yet determined which Apple Watch models will support it, though. The get a grip on center may have a toggle for sleep mode.

Also, the newest version is expected to bring parental control features that will let parents use their phone to manage the childs watch. Schooltime will limit which apps are available all through specific hours.

iMac and Mac OS 10.16

Last years WWDC brought a brand new Mac Pro, this year the focus might be on a brand new iMac. It will reportedly feature iPad Pro-like design, an AMD Navi GPU and a T2 security chip. The fusion drive will reportedly be dropped (in favor of an all-SSD solution).

Apple will almost certainly announce MacOS 10.16, but we know ostensibly nothing about any of it.

ARM-powered Macs?

This move has been rumored for approximately as long as Apple has designed its own chipsets. We likely wont view a finished product, but the team from Cupertino is expected to announce plans of ARM-powered Macs in the future.

Again, this rumor has come and gone so many times while Apple has continued using Intel CPUs, so a dose of skepticism is acceptable here.

Accessories

Be on the lookout for over-the-ear AirPods in addition to a lite version of the AirPods Pro model.

Apple AirTags are expected to take advantage in new Bluetooth technology supported in Apples latest hardware that allows the telephone to detect direction, not only the distance to the tag.

Other rumors declare that Apple will reveal the HomePod 2 and a brand new Apple TELEVISION (there will certainly be a new tvOS version). The long-forgotten Airpower might be brought back from the dead as new reports declare that Apple started using it working with the Apple Watch.