Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14, new Macs, how to watch, start time, livestream and everything else we know

WWDC 2020 or Worldwide Developers Conference is all set for Monday, June 22nd. Apple will be holding the opening keynote of the event. Some of the expected topics of discussion include the iPad software, iPhone iOS 14, macOS, and WatchOS.

People who are expecting that the additional features of the new iPhone or the changes in the physical features of the iPad will be the most significant changes are in for a surprise. Apple is all ready to announce a big change in the chips that power the Mac computers. The Intel made chips will be replaced by the ones resembling the iPhone chips.

This change has been anticipated for a while now. The new chips will make it easier for Apple to create even sleeker laptops having a better battery backup. Even the cooling fans will get an upgrade and become less noisy. However, these changes will take more time, almost about one year or so.

This is the first time WWDC has been held during a global pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 threat all the tech hotshots, including Apple, have canceled the in-person conferences.

Apple’s WWDC 2020 keynote takes place Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT / June 23 at 3 a.m. AEST. Apple will host a live stream of the event on its Apple Events page too. If you are an Apple TV owner, you can also watch the live stream via the Apple Events app