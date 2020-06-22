Apple will start making Mac chips itself, in one of the most fundamental changes it has ever made

Apple will start making its chips for the Mac, in one of the most fundamental changes it has ever made to its products and services.

It is only the second ever time that Apple has changed the architecture of its computers. And it is the first time that Apple will create the silicon that powers the heart of its MacBooks and iMacs.

Apple has already re-built its apps for the new Macs, it said, with the new MacOS os built for the new chips. Third-party developers will have to rebuild their apps for the platform, and major businesses like Microsoft and Adobe have already started initially to do so.

For apps that are not made for the new hardware, Apple will roll out Rosetta 2. That will translate the apps to the new architecture without users fundamentally even realizing that it has happened, the company claimed.

But since the Macs will use similar architecture compared to that in the iPad and iPhone, apps originally built for those platforms will have the ability to function as should they were made for the Mac, Apple said.

Apple unveiled the changes all through its WWDC event, being held on the web for the first time. Follow our live coverage of the conference here.

