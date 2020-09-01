Apple will soon release two Apple Watches and a new iPad Air: report

Apple is preparing to deliver in between 75 and 80 million 5G iPhones this year, according toa new Bloomberg report The figure remains in line with or somewhat greater than iPhone launch deliveries for the last number of years, recommending that Apple does not anticipate the coronavirus pandemic to moisten need– despite the fact that the business has currently stated the phones will be postponed into October.

Bloomberg’s report likewise includes a broad roundup of Apple is stated to be preparing for its fall hardware statements. Here’s what Mark Gurman and Debby Wu anticipate: