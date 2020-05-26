Apple will reopen about 100 retail stores in the US by the end of the week

Apple will reopen round 100 retail stores in the US by the end of the week, the firm confirmed to The Verge. That will put Apple’s energetic retail places in the nation at 130 out of 271 unfold out throughout 21 states. The firm is reopening every location in phases, so some stores will help solely curbside pickup, whereas others will permit in-store service and gross sales.

The states that will quickly have energetic Apple Stores are: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin, the report says. New York’s solely retailer to reopen will be its Victor location simply outdoors Rochester, New York, with extra of the state’s stores — together with these in New York City — to reopen later.

“This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments,” Apple stated in a press release given to The Verge. “Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for support by phone or chat. We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.”

Apple will require face masks and temperature checks at the door

More than half of Apple’s 510 worldwide retail stores are situated all through the US, however a overwhelming majority of places have been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In some states the place shelter-in-place orders have been eased or lifted, the firm has already resumed retail operations. Those embrace stores in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, and South Carolina, which had been half of the first wave of Apple Store reopenings that started earlier in May. Apple has been slowly reopening its stores worldwide, beginning first with its 42 places in mainland China, as international locations have relaxed lockdown measures.

Apple’s focus up to now has been much less on promoting merchandise in its bodily stores to walk-in prospects and extra on reopening its Genius Bar for service requests and repairs. The firm needed to shut down its on-site restore operation in March as half of its broader retailer closures, which meant some prospects needed to wait to select up merchandise that had been locked up or couldn’t be simply mounted and returned by mail. With extra stores reopening, nevertheless, Apple will now let prospects come again in to select up gadgets, both by curbside pickup or by in-store service, relying on the location.

Retail chief Deirdre O’Brien printed a weblog put up earlier this month outlining Apple’s technique for social distancing inside its stores and the different security measures it was taking to maintain prospects and workers protected. “Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19,” O’Brien wrote. Additional measures embrace enhanced deep cleanings of all surfaces, show merchandise, and different high-traffic areas.

“We’ve also taken this time to consider how we can serve our customers’ needs even more effectively, whether online or in our stores,” O’Brien continued. “For many stores, that will mean curb‑side pick‑up and drop off. If you choose to buy online, we can ship to your home or make your new items available for convenient pick‑up at our stores.”