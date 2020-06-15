Apple will give students free AirPods when they buy a MacBook Air or iPad Air

Apple’s back-to-school promotion for 2020 is definitely an especially good one if you’re looking for some headphones. At Apple’s education store, students and educators could possibly get a free set of second-generation AirPods when purchasing the $899 MacBook Air or $479 iPad Air (both prices listed reflect the educational discount). What’s also cool is that Apple is providing you with the option to upgrade to the AirPods with the wireless charging case for an extra $40, or completely up to AirPods Pro for $90 out of pocket.

The iPad Air and MacBook Air will be the entry point for the deal, not to mention, more expensive items are eligible to truly get you the free headphones, such as the MacBook Pro of any size or either size of the 2020 iPad Pro. There are exclusions for this deal, namely the Mac Mini desktop and any iPad less than the price of the iPad Air (including the mini and the baseline iPad). Strangely, the expensive Mac Pro desktop is excluded from the offer, too.

This is the better freebie that Apple has included in its back-to-school promotion in years, and it’s great that you don’t need to spend over $500 to get in on it. If you want a capable laptop that’s all set to go with a keyboard, trackpad, and an OS that’s more capable than iPadOS, the barrier to entry is the $899 MacBook Air, but that’s still perhaps not a bad deal at all.

Here will be the eligible laptops and desktops: