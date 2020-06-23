Apple will extend the lifespan of your AirPods by choosing when they charge

Apple is adding a brand new feature as an ingredient of its newly announced iOS 14 that will extend the lifespan of your AirPods.

Apple says the operating system will reduce how quickly your AirPods’ batteries age by learning when you an average of charge them and predicting when to avoid charging them automatically. Instead of charging to 100 percent straight away, the AirPods will stop charging at 80 per cent, then resume later, so they don’t sit at 100 per cent over a long period of time.

Most modern devices, including Apple products, make use of a lithium-ion battery, and industry experts agree that you shouldn’t keep them 100 percent charged; you can extend a lithium-ion battery’s life by minimizing topping off.

This isn’t a brand new idea: many modern phones and laptops, including iPhones and MacBooks, offer a similar feature called Optimized Battery Charging, which could keep their batteries from wearing out prematurely.

Arguably, the AirPods needed this kind of feature a lot more than phones or laptops; as you can replace those other batteries at a service center, the AirPods have been criticized for being disposable due to their “non-modular, glued together design.”