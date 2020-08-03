Apple Watch Series 6 could come with a larger battery

It appears that the battery of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 has actually appeared at the Korea Testing and ResearchInstitute The battery was then discovered and published by Twitter user @yabhishekhd, and it exposes the battery size of Apple’s wearable.

The Korea Testing and Research Institute has actually provided a accreditation for a 1.17 Wh battery with 303.8 mAh capability on June23 This accreditation is supposedly for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, due to the fact that of the battery’s shape, size, and design number A2327 The Apple Watch Series 5 has a 296 mAh battery capability with design number A2181, and they are both aesthetically similar. The battery is noted in the “fitness” classification, which would be sufficient for an Apple Watch.

The brand-new Apple Watch Series 6 could enhance the 18- hour battery life that comes with the Series 5. It is likewise expected to include blood oxygen tracking, much better water resistance, and improved cordless transmission.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter