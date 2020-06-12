Apple Watch Cellular Models Now Work on Vodafone in India: How to Activate

Apple Watch Cellular models in India now finally support the Vodafone Idea network. So far, only Airtel and Reliance Jio networks had eSIM support, but Vodafone has announced Apple Watch eSIM support aswell. Only postpaid users can avail this facility for the time being, and the eSIM activation is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models or later that are running on WatchOS version 6.2 operating-system or later. With this new support, Vodafone postpaid users will have a way to use their compatible Apple Watch to make and receive calls and use data on the Vodafone Idea network, while being from the phone.

Currently, Vodafone Idea is offering eSIM activation for Apple Watch Cellular models to select circles only. This includes Vodafone postpaid users in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat. Prepaid users are not qualified to receive eSIM activation as of yet. Furthermore, the Vodafone Idea customer must have Apple Watch Series 3 (Cellular), Apple Watch Series 4 (Cellular), or Apple Watch Series 5 (Cellular); and iPhone 6s or later model to make use of this service. For those unsure, check for eligibility by sending the text “CHKESIM” to 199. This service is still maybe not activated for Idea postpaid customers, though the company says it ‘working on it.’

In order to begin to use Vodafone postpaid services on the compatible Apple Watch, the wearable will need to be paired with the iPhone device and activated by Vodafone. As this really is an extended facility to existing iPhone users, Vodafone Idea does not charge any activation fees. Users won’t need to obtain a separate postpaid plan for the Apple Watch, and both primary iPhone device and the Apple Watch works on exactly the same connection.

Vodafone Idea notes that international roaming just isn’t available for Apple Watch although the subscriber’s Vodafone mobile postpaid number and plan may support international roaming. Usage done on the Apple Watch Cellular will soon be charged according to the bill plan active on the registered mobile number.

How to activate Vodafone eSIM on Apple Watch Cellular

Open the Watch app on your compatible iPhone Start the pairing procedure for the Apple Watch and iPhone Sign in together with your Apple ID and password Tap on ‘Create a Passcode‘ to generate a 4-digit passcode on your Apple Watch Tap ‘Setup Mobile Data’ to share your Postpaid Number and plan with Apple Watch Enter your Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password (if maybe not registered, then tap on register to register the device number) Tap Confirm once login in successful. Wait for at the very least 15 minutes while your Vodafone postpaid number and plan gets shared with the Apple Watch Please wait while your Apple Watch completely syncs with your iPhone Once the setup is complete, green dots can look on the left corner of the Apple Watch control panel. This can be an indication that you will be connected to cellular network. The green dots will simply appear if your iPhone is not within the Bluetooth range together with your Apple Watch.

Is iPhone SE the greatest ‘affordable’ iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.