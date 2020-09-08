Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 ‘could be unveiled today’ – Armenian News

The moment that Apple fans have been waiting for could finally be arrive, with rumours of two hardware launches this afternoon.

New rumours indicate that the tech giant could unveil the Apple Watch 6 and the iPad Air 4 today.

The rumour comes from LeaksApplePro, which claims the new devices will be announced at 11:00 EST on Tuesday, , the Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, Jon Prosser, a respected leaker, also claims that Apple will unveil products today, but at a slightly earlier time of 14:00 BST.

He tweeted: “Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.”

Mr Prosser added that he will tweet today if the launch time is likely to change.