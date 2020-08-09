Apple has actually submitted a notification of opposition versus a meal preparation business since it declares the Prepear app’s animation fruit logo– in this case, a pear– is too close to Apple’s own trademarked logo which is, obviously, an apple (by means of MacRumors and iPhone in Canada). The business declares the pear logo would “cause dilution of the distinctiveness” of the Apple logo, and make it challenging for customers to compare Prepear and Apple’s products and services, which it argues is a infraction of the Lanham Act.

The dustup began when moms and dad business Super Healthy Kids submitted to register a hallmark for the Prepearlogo The Prepear app lets users save and arrange dishes, and develop customized meal strategies. The logo is in the shape of a pear, with a leaf on its upper right. Apple’s notification of opposition explains it this method:

“Applicant’s Mark consists of a minimalistic fruit design with a right-angled leaf, which readily calls to mind Apple’s famous Apple Logo and creates a similar commercial impression.” The court filing continues, “The Apple Marks are so famous and instantly recognizable that the similarities in Applicant’s Mark will overshadow any differences and cause the ordinary consumer to believe the Applicant is related to, affiliated with or endorsed by Apple.”

Prepear …