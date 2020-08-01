Apple vendors and Samsung among the 22 companies applying for India’s $6.6B PLI Scheme

Samsung, Apple providers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, and regional mobile phone makers Micromax and Lava are among the companies that have actually used for India’s Production-Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI). Totaling $6.6 billion, the program intends to motivate mobile phone and electronic devices parts production in the nation.

An overall of 22 companies have actually submitted their application under the PLIScheme These companies will produce cellphones and parts worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore in the coming 5 years out of which items worth Rs 7 lakh crore will be exported. pic.twitter.com/3yUky3HkOC — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad)August 1, 2020

22 companies in the mobile phone production field have actually sent applications for the reward scheme with Chinese makers under the BBK wing (Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, vivo) missing out on from the list.

An approximated $153 billion worth of mobile phones and parts are to be produced over the 5-year period of the program. Under the guidelines of the reward, the producers have actually consented to export 60% of the items beyondIndia 300,000 brand-new tasks will be straight developed in the procedure, with an extra 900,000 brand-new tasks indirectly associated.