Apple updates 27-inch iMac with faster processors, SSDs, and nano-texture display

Apple simply revealed an upgraded iMac for2020 Almost all the modifications are for the 27- inch iMac however the 21.5- inch iMac and iMac Pro likewise get something for 2020.

The initially significant modification is the upgrade to the 10- th generation Intel CPUs. There are 4 CPU SKUs readily available; the base 27- inch iMac design has a 3.1 GHz 6-core Core i5 that can Turbo Boost to 4.5 GHz. The middle version has a 3.3 GHz 6-core Core i5 that can Turbo Boost as much as 4.8 GHz. The high-end design has a 3.8 GHz 8-core Core i7 that can Turbo Boost as much as 5.0 GHz. Both the middle and the high-end design can likewise be tailored with a 3.6 GHz 10- core Core i9 that Turbo Boosts as much as 5.0 GHz.

There are brand-new GPUs too. The base and middle alternative get AMD Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. The high-end design comes with the Radeon Pro 5500 XT with 8GB GDDR6. It can likewise be set up with Radeon Pro 5700 with 8GB GDDR6 or a Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16 GB GDDR6.

There are likewise brand-new memory and storage alternatives. All 3 designs come with 8GB (2x4GB) 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, with choice to configure as much as 128 GB overall throughout the 4 SO-DIMM slots, which are user available.

Storage is now completely flash based. The base design comes with 256 GB, the middle version comes with 512 GB with 1TB or 2TB alternatives, and the top-end version likewise comes with 512 GB however with …