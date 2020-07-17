Apple unveils new emojis coming to iOS 14

July 17 is World Emoji Day and Apple marked the occasion by showcasing a bunch of new emojis that will be available to users worldwide with the release of iOS 14 later this fall. The 13 new additions include symbols for the Dodo bird, nesting dolls, pinata and tamale. There’s also the “Italian” pinched hand gesture, boomerang, ninja and a coin that reads “The Crazy Ones” with a 2020 denomination and a Bald eagle in the middle.

Apple is also adding symbols for the anatomical heart and lungs as well as one for a beaver, transgender symbol and bubble tea. In addition iOS 14 is expected to bring new face mask styles and color options for its Memojis which will also be available to use as stickers in iMessage.

If you’re interested in the history of emojis head this way for a detailed breakdown from the AppInstitute.

