Apple Unveils macOS 10.16 Big Sur at WWDC 2020: Here’s All That’s New

Apple at its WWDC 2020 keynote address, that was an on the web affair as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, unveiled the following version of macOS – v10.16 ‘Big Sur’. Named after a mountainous region in coastal California, macOS 10.16 is said to be an important redesign of the desktop operating system – its biggest since the introduction of OS X. It also features several improvements to in-house apps, including Safari. Amongst other changes, macOS Big Sur heralds the transition to Apple silicon-based Mac machines, the very first of which will arrive later this season.

“macOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers.”

macOS 10.16 Big Sur: Availability, device eligibility

macOS Big Sur will undoubtedly be made available to eligible Mac machines this fall as a totally free software upgrade. It will undoubtedly be available in its first developer beta today, while the first public beta will be released in July. Here’s a summary of compatible Mac models which will support the brand new desktop OS:

MacBook – 2015 and later models

MacBook Air – 2013 and later models

MacBook Pro – late 2013 and later models

Mac mini – 2014 and later models

iMac – 2014 and later models

iMac Pro – 2017 and later models

Mac Pro – 2013 and later models

macOS 10.16 Big Sur: Redesign, interface changes

Apple says Big Sur brings a major redesign to how macOS looks compared to Catalina (v10.15), and as mentioned, the company is calling it its biggest overhaul considering that the introduction of OS X back in 2001. Myriad changes have been made, from the design of windows to various colours and transparencies. The Dock now features redesigned icons to unify their design language with other Apple ecosystem, while still retaining signature Mac traits.

The menu bar in addition has been revamped in macOS Big Sur, Apple says. Buttons along with other controls can get hidden you should definitely needed, and start to become visible when required. The company can be touting full-height sidebars and refreshed toolbars. System sounds have also been reimagined, but with the aim to retain classic tones. There will also be new symbols for toolbars, sidebars, and controls.

“The entire experience feels more focused, fresh, and familiar, reducing visual complexity and bringing users’ content front and centre,” Apple says on its post announcing the brand new operating system. Also new could be the Control Center for Mac, and a revamped Notification Center with redesigned notifications to become more interactive and new widgets that can be easily resized.

macOS Big Sur will bring the Control Center to Mac machines

macOS 10.16 Big Sur: Safari, Messages, Maps

Safari – Apple’s Web browser – has been redesigned for macOS 10.16 Big Sur, with one of the primary changes arriving at tabs. With the latest version of Safari for macOS, Apple says users can see more tabs on screen, and easily identify tabs with favicons. Users may also get a preview of the tab should they hover their mouse over it. Safari also gets improved personalisation with a brand new start page featuring a customisable background image, a reading list, and iCloud Tabs. Built-in translate features for seven languages will also be available.

With Safari for Big Sur, Apple is also touting improved support for extensions (including a WebExtensions API to bring Chrome extensions to Safari), and a new put on the Mac App Store where users can view editorial guidelines and leaderboards. Safari also gets a brand new Privacy Report feature showing every cross-site tracker being blocked. There are also performance and power efficiency improvements in the newest Safari, Apple says. Users will also be in a position to import passwords and settings from Chrome, while there is a brand new password monitoring system.

As for Messages on macOS Big Sur, Apple has added features like message pinning, a brand new and improved search function, message effects, customisable Memoji stickers, a brand new photo picker, mentions, in addition to new group messaging features including inline replies and group photos.

Another indigenous app that sees an important rework is Maps on macOS Big Sur, plus it brings new planning tools such as Guides, 360-degree perspectives in Look Around, plus the ability to route maps on the Mac and send them to the iPhone when users want.

macOS Big Sur will get a revamped Safari browser

macOS 10.16 Big Sur: Transition to Apple Silicon, privacy, along with other changes

Apple announced the first Mac machines running on Apple-designed custom chips, anticipated to be based on the ARM architecture, will launch at the end of 2020. At the keynote address, it showcased a Mac machine running the Apple Development Platform on an Apple A12Z Bionic SoC, last used in 2020 iPad Pro series. As you’d imagine, apart from new hardware, the transition to Apple silicon from Intel chips may also entail some reworking of apps.

To that end, Apple says it has recently reworked its popular in-house apps to work on Apple silicon-based Mac machines, optimising them. It also detail by detail that with Xcode 12 framework and Universal 2 app binaries, app developers will be able recompile their Intel-based Mac apps to work with Apple silicon in a “matter of days”. A Universal App Quick Start Program, applications that open today, will allow developers build and test Universal 2 apps.

Another notable announcement was the use of Rosetta 2 translation tech allowing users to operate existing Mac apps on Apple silicon-based machines with no modifications. One of the largest reveals for macOS Big Sur was the ability to run iOS and iPadOS apps on macOS, without any modifications. New virtualisation tech may also make its way to the brand new version of macOS allowing users to easily run Linux on the Mac machines.

Finally, just like what iOS 14 will introduce to the App Store, macOS Big Sur brings some privacy changes to the Mac App Store, including a summary of the privacy methods of each app – data that’s self-reported by the developers.

Other new macOS Big Sur features fleetingly mentioned by Apple include editing in Photos, automatic AirPods device switching, a greater Siri, faster software updates, signed system volume, Apple Arcade improvements, optimised battery charging, new Home features, and more.

Apple also details some new “international features”, including new fonts for India with 20 new document fonts and upgrades to 18 existing fonts. India will also get localised message effects.