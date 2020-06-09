Apple unveils iPhone 11 silicone cases and Watch sport bands in new summer colors

Summer is nearly right here  you’ll be able to inform by the nice and cozy climate and the discharge of new summer-themed cases for the iPhone 11 trio and Watch wrist bands.

Owners of a Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max can choose up a silicone case in certainly one of three colors: Seafoam, Vitamin C and Linen Blue. These price USD39 or CAD55 in North America, 45 in Europe and £45 in the UK. Here's a hyperlink to the Apple Store.











Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max silicone cases: Seafoam  Vitamin C  Linen Blue

If you’ve got an Apple Watch, then you will get an identical sport band in one of many three colors. Theres a fourth possibility as nicely, Coastal Gray. The bands are USD49 or CAD59 in North America, 49 in Europe and £49 in the UK.

These work with any model, simply be sure that to select the proper measurement. You can test them out on the Apple Store.













Apple Watch sport band: Seafoam  Vitamin C  Linen Blue  Coastal Gray

Even although astronomers will let you know that summer doesnt begin till June 21, you’ll be able to order the new iPhone cases and Apple Watch wrist bands right now.