Apple unveils iPhone 11 silicone cases and Watch sport bands in new summer colors

Summer is nearly right here you’ll be able to inform by the nice and cozy climate and the discharge of new summer-themed cases for the iPhone 11 trio and Watch wrist bands.
Owners of a Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max can choose up a silicone case in certainly one of three colors: Seafoam, Vitamin C and Linen Blue. These price USD39 or CAD55 in North America, 45 in Europe and £45 in the UK. Here’s a hyperlink to the Apple Store.
Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max silicone cases: Seafoam Vitamin C Linen Blue
If you’ve got an Apple Watch, then you will get an identical sport band in one of many three colors. Theres a fourth possibility as nicely, Coastal Gray. The bands are USD49 or CAD59 in North America, 49 in Europe and £49 in the UK.
These work with any model, simply be sure that to select the proper measurement. You can test them out on the Apple Store.
Apple Watch sport band: Seafoam Vitamin C Linen Blue Coastal Gray
Even although astronomers will let you know that summer doesnt begin till June 21, you’ll be able to order the new iPhone cases and Apple Watch wrist bands right now.