Apple Unveils iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and New AirPods Software at WWDC 2020: Here’s All That’s New

Apple has unmasked iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and new features and functionality for AirPods and AIrPods Pro, among the many announcements made at the WWDC opening keynote. iPadOS 14 gains all of the features first shown off in the earlier iOS 14 demo, along with new tools and optimisations which are specifically aimed at obtaining the most out of an iPad’s large screen and Apple Pencil compatibility. The improvements to watchOS 7 include better watch face management, sleep tracking, new workout types, and hand washing directions. The new operating systems for Apple’s portfolio of devices will be available later in 2010.

What’s new in iPadOS 14?

The main UI improvement specialized in Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro models is the sidebar element, which includes been included with multiple first-party apps including Apple Music, Mail, Notes, Calendar, and Photos. The sidebar will let people quickly jump between sections, and and also to drag and drop content between things such as playlists and photo galleries.

Another improvement specific to Apple Music is just a new Now Playing screen that has room for live song lyrics to scroll in sync with the music that’s playing.

There’s also a fresh drop-down toolbar UI aspect in multiple apps, allowing users to quickly find more controls in a single place

Apple’s first-party apps get yourself a new sidebar for navigation

iPadOS 14 introduces a new search interface with the whole function being rebuilt to work more like macOS’s Spotlight pop-up search bar. You can launch apps, find contacts, and even jump to websites, and iPadOS will autocomplete as you type.

Users may also appreciate the brand new incoming call UI, which uses a notification-style popup at the top of the screen rather than obscuring the entire interface, interrupting whatever you’re doing. This works in iOS 14 on iPhones aswell.

There are many improvements to Apple Pencil functionality on compatible iPads, aimed at making scribbles and handwriting input smoother. You can now write with the Apple Pencil directly into any text field such as Safari’s address bar or the brand new search UI. Apple demonstrated support for English and Mandarin handwriting recognition. This lets you multitask without having to put the stylus down to type using the keyboard.

Apple Pencil can also be used to create sketches look more professional, just by pausing after completing a line or shape. Users is now able to select what they’ve written and convert it to text immediately. It’s also easier to rearrange scribbled content on a full page to make space for new things. iPadOS 14 will even recognise things such as contact names, addresses, and phone numbers which were handwritten, allowing users to make use of them to trigger actions.

Not mentioned during the WWDC presentation, but teased on screen, iPadOS 14 also gets a fresh version of ARKit and a new depth API to greatly help with augmented reality applications. It will even help leverage the LiDAR scanner on the latest iPad Pro models.

New features shared with iPhones running iOS 14 incorporate a new compact Siri UI, overhauled privacy features, new home screen widgets, a greater Messages UI and more memoji customisation options.

iPadOS 14 will soon be available for the iPad Air 2 and later, iPad (5th Gen) and later, iPad Mini 4 and later, and all iPad Pro models, later in 2010.

Apple Watch can now track sleep and hand washing durations

What’s new in watchOS 7?

Among the many new capabilities of Apple’s watchOS 7 are greater flexibility in arranging watch face complications. Users can now have multiple complications from a single app, and can now share watch face configurations with specific complications. Watch faces can also be downloaded from various websites or messages, allowing companies to share with you specific configurations with users.

Sleep tracking is a long-awaited feature. Compatible Apple Watch models might help users with a downtime routine, pre-set sleep goals, and a UI showing important information each day. Silent haptic alarms might help a user wake up without disturbing the others.

Considering the present pandemic, Apple has also introduce hand washing detection. Apple Watch might help users wash their hands for a suitable amount of time.

New workouts that may be detected include dance and core training. The iOS Activity app has been renamed to Fitness and gets new visualisations of activities.

Noise level updates will help users stay at comfortable and healthy volumes when using headphones.

Other features include cycling directions through Apple Maps, Siri translations, and mobility metrics.

What’s new with AirPods and AirPods Pro?

AirPods and AirPods Pro can now switch between multiple Apple devices instantly, according to which ones audio is playing from. Spatial audio for AirPods Pro allows for surround sound and directional audio effects with the sound sources residing in place even though a user moves their head or is in a moving vehicle.