Apple tvOS 14 adds multi-user support, picture-in-picture and audio sharing

Apples huge keynote yesterday had one other new OS reveal with tvOS 14. The newest iteration within the Apple TV field interface brings a giant overhaul headlined by multi-user assist, picture-in-picture and audio sharing with AirPods. Theres additionally adaptive lighting for good gentle bulbs, assist for HomeKit Cameras with face recognition and 4K content material over AirPlay.

Apple TV will even be capable to stream YouTube in 4K decision and now helps Xbox Elite 2 and Adaptive controllers. Apple is bringing tvOS 14 within the fall for each the 4K and HD Apple TV bins. The developer model is already accessible on Apples dev web site whereas a public beta program is predicted to reach subsequent month.