Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a discounted CBS All Access and Showtime bundle

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a membership to both CBS All Access and Showtime for $9.99 each month, making it the very first video bundle offered for subscribers to Apple’s premium streaming service (via 9to5Mac).

The offer might be a great cost savings for individuals who currently register for all 3 services. Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 each month, though anybody who purchases a brand-new Apple gadget gets a totally free year of the service. And if you purchase the other memberships by themselves, CBS All Access begins at $5.99 each month and provides an ad-free variation for $9.99 each month– and that ad-free variation is what you get with thisbundle Showtime costs $10.99 per month.

This brand-new bundle indicates you may be able to get Apple TV Plus, CBS All Access, and Showtime for $14.98 each month– and if you have a totally free membership to Apple TV Plus by means of purchasing a brand-new Apple gadget, it will be even less expensive at simply $9.99 each month (that is, up until that totally free year of Apple TV Plus goes out).

As services end up being a significantly fundamental part of Apple’s income, the business apparently prepares to release brand-new membership packages for its own services together with brand-new iPhones inOctober It’s uncertain if Apple prepares to release extra packages with third-party video service providers, however today’s news with CBS All Access and Showtime might …