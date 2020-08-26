Apple TV Plus is reportedly getting augmented reality companion content

Apple is preparing to include augmented reality content as a companion to its TV Plus streaming service next year, according to a brand-newreport from Bloomberg The AR content might be characters or items from the program itself, which would then be overlaid onto the real-world environment by means of an iPhone or iPad app. Apple had actually initially meant to release the function this year, prior to the coronavirus pandemic postponed its strategies.

Bloomberg reports that the experiences are being created to attract and maintain customers, along with promote Apple’s AR innovation. The report compares it to reward content, like a director’s commentary for a TV reveal or film:

Someone seeing a moon-walking scene in the Apple program “For All Mankind” may be able to see a virtual lunar rover on their gadget’s display screen, relatively set down atop their living-room coffee table.

Apple is believed to have an AR-capable headset being available in 2022

Apple is reported to be dealing with a set of head-mounted AR-capable gadgets. In 2022, Bloomberg anticipates Apple to release an AR-capable headset, followed by AR glasses as early as 2023. Earlier this year it included a LIDAR sensing unit to the iPad Pro, clearly to enhance the AR abilities of Apple tablets. According to Bloomberg, LIDAR sensing units will likewise be contributed to a few of Apple’s upcoming …