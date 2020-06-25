Apple to Shut Some US Stores Again Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Apple said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States, as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the united states. Shares of the company, which said the closure would affect 11 stores in these states, were down 0.5 percent. Apple had planned to reopen about 100 US stores, mostly with curbside pickup however, many with walk-in service, in late May as lockdown restrictions began to ease.

However, cases in the US have already been steadily rising, with over 20 lakh people infected and at least 1,18,396 people dead.

In a letter to Apple clients in May, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s retail chief, had said the organization would look at data on an area basis and that re-closings were possible based on that data.

“These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant,” O’Brien had said.

