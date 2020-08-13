Apple to offer bundles for its most popular services this fall

Online services represent a significantly larger portion of Apple’s earnings and Cupertino might be looking to offer bundled strategies of its most popular digital memberships to its customers beginning this fall along with the iPhone 12 series.

According to a brand-new report from Bloomberg, Apple is preparing a tiered package service of its Music, TELEVISION, Arcade, News, iCloud storage along with a brand new physical fitness membership service under the “Apple One” name. That’s the internal code word for the task however, so the end product might be called in a different way.

Based on the report, there will be at least 4 tiers with the least expensive one offering Apple Music and Apple TELEVISION+ in a single bundle. The action above will apparently include Apple Arcade to the mix while the most costly tiers will bring Apple News+ along with an undefined quantity of iCloud storage and the brand-new exercise app. Codenamed “Seymour” Apple’s physical fitness app will apparently bring virtual physical fitness classes to your gadgets that you can follow along.

The objective of the package program is to offer more appealing aggregate costs to users compared to the specific memberships for each service. In addition, the bundles will work with Apple’s Family Sharing system.

