Apple, Tesla Slide Spark Fears Over Tech Bubble By Investing.com





By Jesse Cohen

Investing com – Stocks on Wall Street for the 2nd straight session on Friday as another high decrease in Big Tech shares dragged down the marketplace.

The fell 1.3% to 11,313.13. The tech-heavy index was down by as much as 4.6% at its lows of the day. Friday’s downbeat efficiency came one day after the Nasdaq suffered its worst one-day drop given that March.

The decreased 0.8% to 3,426.96, after being down as much as 3.1% earlier in the session.

The on the other hand closed 159 points lower, or 0.6%, at 28,133.31. At one point, the 30-stock index fell as much as 628 points, or 2.2%.

For the week, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both snapped their particular five-week winning streaks, falling 3.3% and 2.3%, while the Dow lost 1.8%.

Shares of significant tech business pulled back dramatically today, with Apple (NASDAQ:-RRB- and Tesla (NASDAQ:-RRB- prominent losses. Apple is now 12% far from its all-time high reached previously in the week, while Tesla is nearly 17% listed below its record peak.

Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB-, Amazon (NASDAQ:-RRB-, Microsoft (NASDAQ:-RRB-, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:-RRB-, referred to as the ‘FATMAN’ group of stocks, are likewise trading well listed below their current highs, triggering fears over the tech bubble.

To see more ofInvesting com’s weekly comics, go to: