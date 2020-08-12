Apple supplier Foxconn posts better-than-expected second quarter profit By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: FILE IMAGE: People wear masks to safeguard themselves from coronavirus illness (COVID-19), while listening to the yearly basic conference at the lobby of Foxconn’s workplace in Taipei



2/2

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Foxconn, the world’s biggest agreement electronic devices producer (TW:-RRB-, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as increasing telecommuting need in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic balanced out slowing mobile phone sales.

Foxconn, whose customers consist of tech giants such as Apple (0:-RRB-, reported a web profit of T$229 billion ($77854 million) for the second quarter ended June.

That was up about 34% from a year previously according to Reuters estimations and much better than an agreement price quote of T$1795 billion drawn from 13 experts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Foxconn did not right away offer any other information.

The company, officially called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, had in May cautioned of bleak mobile phone sales in the second quarter mentioning an “enormous” effect on need due to the infection, however stated the work-from-home way of lives being embraced worldwide would use brand-new development chances.

Researcher IDC stated worldwide mobile phone deliveries fell 16% from a year previously in the secondquarter

Analysts, …