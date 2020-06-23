Apple Supplier Foxconn Eyes Further India Investment

Taiwan’s Foxconn is planning further investment in India and might announce details in the next couple of months as the world’s largest contract manufacturer views the outlook there very favourably, its chairman said on Tuesday. Foxconn already makes smartphones in India for Apple and Xiaomi, though in March said it suspended production because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chairman Liu Young-way told Foxconn’s annual general meeting that looking ahead, India was a bright spot for development despite the fact that there was a “certain impact” at the moment due to the virus.

“We are fully pushing ahead with next steps there, and maybe in a few months’ time we can reveal on our website the next steps and report back to everyone. We’ll have further investment there,” Liu said, without detailing plans or good reasons for the firm’s view on the company outlook in India.

Foxconn’s January-March profit plunged to its lowest in 2 decades after the outbreak forced the firm to suspend manufacturing in China and knocked demand from customers including Apple.

But the firm, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, last month said the worst of the outbreak for it was over.

Liu described the first-quarter results as a “special case” that reflected the consequence of the herpes virus. He said there were no infections at its China plants therefore it was able to resume operations sooner than it expected.

Foxconn is seeking to constitute virus-related losses at its China plants with “resources” from clients and local governments. Liu did not elaborate apart from saying such activity would happen gradually over several quarters.

He also said, excited, a second wave of world wide coronavirus illness was a risk to its business.

For the 2nd quarter, Foxconn has said it expects revenue to exhibit double-digit percentage growth versus January-March, though it will still likely book a single-digit decline from the same period a year earlier in the day.

Foxconn is most beneficial known for assembling Apple’s iPhones, many at its factories in China.

