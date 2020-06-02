Apple Store Looters Won’t Be Able To Use Or Pawn Stolen Gadgets

Folks who looted the Apple Store at The Grove are in for a impolite awakening … they will not be capable of use or pawn the stolen devices, due to some tech foresight and beginner thievery.

Here’s the deal … whereas looters in all probability thought they had been getting away with grabbing an costly toy off the showroom cabinets on the Apple Store, they principally ended up with paperweights.

Our sources inform us … the telephones and laptops stolen from the Apple Store are demos, and so they come outfitted with particular applications that stop the merchandise from being reset to manufacturing facility settings, rendering them virtually ineffective.

APPLE DISABLED THE PHONES THAT WERE LOOTED pic.twitter.com/9xp1HhOAeR — mJ (@disposablefilms) May 31, 2020

The looters are already figuring it out … looted telephones are displaying messages that learn, “This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”

We’re informed the looters, who ransacked the favored out of doors shopping center over the weekend, had been unable to interrupt into the Apple Store’s highly-secured space, the place the products on the market are stored.

It’s excellent news for Apple … our sources say the current looting at Apple Stores throughout the nation, which incorporates a minimum of two Apple Stores in L.A., will not be as unhealthy because it checked out first look.

Apple Store at Aventura Mall getting boarded up as a precaution proper now. The mall closed early (at 2 pm) as we speak. pic.twitter.com/cZ8y5DnNcm — David Vergel (@DavidVergel97) June 1, 2020

