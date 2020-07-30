Apple Store app gets a ‘For You’ tab and a device comparison tool

The Apple Store app has actually gotten a brand-new upgrade (v5.9) that brings 2 significant modifications– a fresh ‘For You’ tab and a brand-new device comparisontool Apple states that the brand-new ‘For You’ tab “shows your new For You tab shows your order status, devices, services, reservations, and even product tips, all in one place.”

The brand-new ‘For You’ tab reveals devices that are owned by users, service warranty info for gadgets owned by the user, the trade-in worth of yourdevice And in case the device isn’t yet signed up, users will get info on how to start the device trade-in procedure.

As for the brand-new comparison tool, it will let you compare your existing iPhone with the just recently introduced designs side by side. This works likewise to how the comparison tool deals with the Apple Store’s web variation, total with their expense, trade-in discount rates, and naturally, the specs and functions.