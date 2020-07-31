Apple smashes revenue, iPhone estimates in record third quarter – Armenian News

Apple Inc reported quarterly revenue that crushed Wall Street forecasts after locked down consumers snapped up new iPhones, iPads and Mac computers to stay connected during the pandemic. The stock jumped as much as 6.3% in extended trading, Bloomberg reports.

The world’s largest technology company also announced a four-for-one stock split after its shares surged more than 80% in the past year, and confirmed that the next iPhones will launch a “few weeks later” than usual.

Fiscal third-quarter revenue came in at $59.7 billion, a record for the June period, Apple said in a statement. That was up 11% from a year earlier and smashed analysts’ estimates of $52.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The pandemic is keeping people at home, which has spurred demand for Apple devices to help millions of consumers use the internet to keep in touch with friends, family and co-workers.

“In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives,” Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement.

The pandemic likely boosted iPad and Mac sales due to lockdown rules and an increase in remote learning, while Apple store closures are weighing on iPhone sales, the CEO said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Apple’s cheaper iPhone SE, released in April, was also well timed for leaner economic conditions. There were also minor updates to the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, and new accessories like an iPad Pro keyboard with trackpad. The company plans to launch new Mac computers with its own processors, a cheaper HomePod, and a slew of new iPhones later this year.

During a conference call, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said the new handsets will be slightly delayed this year, suggesting an October launch.