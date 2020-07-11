Apple silicon MacBook Pros will be redesigned: Report

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted Apple’s move to ARM Mac ahead of the company announced its plans and the two-year transition timeline at the WWDC 2020. Now, he has some new predictions under his belt. The information arises from 9toMac. The publication says that Kuo expects the 13.3-inch Pro to begin shipping in the fourth quarter.

Plus, that he expects the Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air to enter production across the same time, for a late cold temperatures or springtime launch in 2021. The analyst further adds that Apple will launch a redesigned MacBook Pro series in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. Moreover, the entry price of future MacBook Air could be lower than the existing one because of the cost reductions associated with switching from Intel to Apple CPUs.

As for the MacBook Pro, Kuo’s report indicates that the redesign is in the pipeline. However, we’ll need to wait at the very least until the middle of next year. The 16-inch MacBook Pro will also see an update to its industrial design. The analyst claims, Apple will release another 13.3-inch hardware refresh ahead of the 16-inch variant. The former will keep carefully the same industrial design but be powered by Apple Silicon.

Source: 9to5Mac