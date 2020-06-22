Apple Silicon for Mac Machines Announced at WWDC 2020, Ditching Intel: Here’s All You Need to Know

Apple has formally announced its intention to transition the complete Mac lineup to its in-house processors, as has been heavily rumoured for many years now. The first Mac centered on Apple’s own silicon will ship by the end of 2020. Although no specifics have been announced, it is widely rumoured that Apple’s first Macs on the basis of the new architecture will be a completely redesigned iMac and MacBook Pro. Apple has said it will take 2 yrs to fully transition all Mac desktops and laptops to the newest architecture, however the company also hinted that the move was regarded as necessary for Apple to develop new kinds of computers.

During this year’s remotely held version of the business’s annual WWDC opening keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji announced that this effort has been in progress for quite a while now.

With the release of macOS Big Sur previews, the transition has begin. Macs will be able to run iOS and iPadOS apps with no modifications. Developers can get started on making their existing software compatible using Xcode 12 beta, which includes indigenous compilers and debugging tools. A new framework called Rosetta 2, along side virtualisation technology, will help with compatibility problems.

Apple developers can also apply for a Universal App Quick Start Programme that may include documentation, forums, beta software, and a hardware Developer Transition Kit by means of a modified Mac Mini based on the Apple A12Z Bionic processor that powers the most recent iPad Pro. The kit will have to be came back to Apple at the finish of the programme.

Calling the transition “a huge leap forward” for the Mac, Srouji recounted Apple’s successes with its A-series processors for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch over the past a decade since the introduction of the A4. With an focus on power efficiency as well as performance, users won’t have to sacrifice speed to fit within the battery and thermal constraints of a notebook with future Macs, Srouji said.

The move does not mean that Intel-based Macs are outdated already; Apple says that new models are in development and will ship alongside A-series Macs for a while. Existing Macs is likewise supported with new macOS releases for many years to come.

Integrating hardware and software has been crucial for Apple, which is the sole consumer computer manufacturer to create its operating system and today its own processors. Apple has so far delivered over 2 billion SoCs and many more supporting chips developed in house, across its products and services. Srouji said that iPhone CPU performance has increased by 100X in a decade, and the iPad Pro is currently faster than “the vast majority of PC laptops”.

Apple intends to leverage it’s A-series SoCs’ custom power management, secure enclave, high-performance integral GPU, machine learning, neural engine, custom video display and image processing engines, and more to give Macs a new degree of performance.

The move gives Apple a standard architecture across all Apple hardware products and services. This could be the fourth architecture transition for Macs, which started out using Motorola processors and shifted to IBM’s Power before adopting Intel X86 CPUs in 2006.