Apple Silicon Chips to Bring Mac Computers Into iPhone Ecosystem

Apple said Monday it could build an unique chips to power its Mac computers to develop a “common architecture” that enables the devices to run the same apps as those on the iPhone and iPad.

The news came at the annual Apple developer conference — a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic — where the tech giant announced a series of product up-dates including information on its upcoming iOS 14 software powering its popular handsets.

The new “Apple silicon” initiative ends a longstanding partnership with chipmaker Intel and enables the computers to run the same apps as those on iPhones.

Apple leader Tim Cook said the move represents “a huge leap forward for the Mac,” which will get a better and energy-efficient system that operates a lot more like Apple’s mobile phones.

Cook said the first of the new Mac computers will undoubtedly be shipping by the end of the year and that the change would help lead to “a common architecture for all of our products.”

This means developers can quicker create services which can stumble upon the range of Apple products and services and devices, the company said.

“Apple has made an important point that by designing their own silicon it has helped them keep pushing performance in ways merchant silicon vendors can’t,” said Ben Bajarin, analyst at Creative Strategies.

New look on iPhone

Apple also offered a first look at its iOS 14 for the iPhone which provides a new look to its home screen and allows users to more easily manage their apps.

The new operating system will organise apps into a cleaner “app library” with frequently used ones prominently featured.

The update “transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we’ve ever made to the home screen,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of computer software engineering.

Apple said the application would incorporate a “digital car key” allowing the iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and commence a car. The virtual key for compatible car models can be shared using messages, or disabled if a device is lost.

Apple said iOS 14 would have a translate feature for 11 languages powered by its Siri digital assistant and allow for “app clips” or fragments of apps that may be quickly downloaded and employed for transactions at partner merchants and services.

A revamped Apple Maps app will for initially include instructions for bicycles, a feature which includes been designed for years on Google Maps.

Updated computer software for the Apple Watch, known as watchOS7, will include a number of health and fitness features including improved sleep tracking and automatic handwashing detection to aid users thoroughly clean their fingers for the 20 seconds suggested by wellness officials to help prevent computer virus spreading.

Apple announced the upcoming Mac operating system is going to be known as “Big Sur” with more impressive features in addition to improved level of privacy.

The up-to-date iPadOS14 may add new characteristics for the Apple Pencil which is often used on the particular tablets.

