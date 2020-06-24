Apple sends mysterious update to the AirPods Pro

Yesterday during its online WWDC event, Apple announced several new features headed to its AirPods Pro: seamless switching between audio sources (as long as they truly are all Apple devices), and “Spatial Audio” surround sound.

Today, coincidentally or maybe not, the company has started sending out a firmware update to the AirPods Pro, that may take them from version 2D15 to version 2D27. Unfortunately Apple doesn’t publish changelogs for the AirPods updates, so we don’t yet know if this is the one that enables all those new features or not.

It’s also not to easy to get, much like all AirPods firmware updates. These ought to be installed automatically while the headphones are connected to an iOS device, however, you can’t by hand trigger the update, at the least not directly. Your best bet is to put the AirPods in the case, connect the case to a power source, pair them to an iPhone or iPad, after which wait. This should force the update after a short (yet undefined) period of time.

If you go through the procedure, inform us in the comments if there’s such a thing new in the connection with using them. To check which firmware version they’re currently on, while they’re connected to your iOS device, go to Settings > General > About > AirPods.

