Apple secretly purchases Israel AI camera tech startup – Middle East Monitor

Apple has secretly acquired Israeli startup Camerai, a company developing camera technology, according to Israeli financial website Calcalist.

The Israeli company was reported to have been quietly sold to the US tech giant a year and a half ago for several tens of millions of dollars, and was folded into Apple’s computer vision team.

In 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at a Berkshire Hathaway conference that the company had acquired 25 companies that year, without disclosing further details.

Founded in 2014, Camerai was formerly known as Tipit. The startup uses artificial intelligence to enable cameras to better understand scenes and build AR graphics which interface with those technologies in real-time.

The majority of Camerai’s employees have joined Apple’s research and development team, based in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, according to Calcalist.

READ: Israel court refuses to stop spyware exports to ‘rights abusers’

A spokesman for Apple in Israel declined to comment, reported The Times of Israel.

Last month, pro-Palestine activists launched an online campaign calling on Google and Apple to put Palestine on their maps, accusing the internet giants of erasing Palestinian identity and changing facts to suit US and Israeli objectives.

“According to Google, Palestine does not…