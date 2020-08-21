Apple says App Store is at risk in legal battle over ‘Fortnite’

Apple says its whole App Store will be put at risk if Epic Games is permitted to keep operations within the store amidst a controversial legal battle over its guidelines.

In its very first court filings reacting to Epic’s antitrust claim, in which the maker of the popular video game Fortnite is challenging the 30 percent commission Apple handles all app purchases, Apple called Epic’s legal argument bereft of“factual, economic and legal support”

Epic taken legal action against Apple on August 13 after Fortnite was tossed out of the App Store for preventing Apple’s payment system. Apple has actually likewise threatened to stop supporting Epic’s Unreal Engine, a graphics platform utilized by countless third-party designers.

Epic had actually requested an injunction that would obstruct Apple from acting upon this hazard, however Apple stated on Friday that such an injunction would “threaten the entire App Store ecosystem”.

It would “set off a flood of additional requests for ‘emergency’ relief and threaten the entire App Store ecosystem as developers see they can breach their agreements, jeopardise the security of the App Store, and circumvent payments to Apple, all without consequence”, Apple argued in the filing.

The App Store is the core of Apple’s “services” system, a $50bn a year department that is 2nd just to the …