Apple rises, Alibaba stock pops following management shakeup, Lucid sinks

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre provides a market overview with Apple shares rising due to a strong demand for iPhones, Alibaba up after the shakeup of management, and Lucid shares declining.
ByHanna Shardi
