Apple reportedly will offer monthly payment plans for iPads and Macs on Apple Card

Apple will allow customers to get products including iPads, Macs, and AirPods, via monthly installment payments on the Apple Card, Bloomberg reported. Payments will be managed through the Apple Card section in the iPhone Wallet app and put into customers’ monthly Apple Card bills, in accordance with Bloomberg.

For iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil, iPad keyboards, and the Mac XDR Display monitor, a 12-month, interest-free payment plan will be available, and for AirPods, HomePod, and Apple TELEVISION, the plans will be six months interest free.

Last year, Apple rolled out a 24-month, interest-free payment plan for iPhones purchased by having an Apple Card, and gives 3 % cash back.

Apple launched the Apple Card last August together with Goldman Sachs. Users get yourself a digital card connected to the Apple Wallet app and a physical card manufactured from titanium.

Apple didn’t immediately answer a request for comment Saturday.