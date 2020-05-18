Apple reopens 100 stores worldwide – Armenian News

Apple has managed to reopen 100 retail stores out of greater than 500 worldwide, because it goals to soundly restart operations, Albawaba.com stories.

Apple closed all its retail stores exterior Greater China in March as Covid-19 pandemic unfold. All the Apple stores in Greater China at the moment are open.

The firm plans to reopen 25 extra stores within the US, 12 in Canada and 10 in Italy over the subsequent week. Apple has reopened some stores within the US, beginning with Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama, and Alaska.

“In China, and later around the world, we were one of the first companies to close our stores. In Greater China, we saw the importance of swift action – and the critical importance of social distance – to slow the virus’ spread,” mentioned Apple’s head of retail Deidre O’Brien in an announcement on Sunday.

“As time has gone on, we’ve continued to refine and expand our in-store health and safety measures, which have proven so effective in places like Greater China, where our stores have been safely open for months,” he added.

Apple mentioned it appears to be like at each accessible piece of information – together with native circumstances, close to and lengthy-time period developments, and steering from nationwide and native well being officers, earlier than it reopens stores.

“These are not decisions we rush into – and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant,” in response to O’Brien.

Apple is taking some extra steps in most locations.