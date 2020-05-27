Apple is likely to re-open 100 more of its stores at the US amidst the coronavirus pandemic this week.

More than half the stores which are opening will simply be supplying curbside pick-up Provider, Apple said.

Those that re-open for face to face support will be implementing a variety of steps to protect against the spread of Covid-19 such as social bookmarking.





“This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations,” Apple told Bloomberg on Tuesday in a statement.

“For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments.”

Customers will be asked to comply with specific steps to help block the spread of this novel coronavirus including fever tests, social distancing and sprays, Apple advised the socket.

The merchant has roughly 270 retail places across the nation, also 30 of it is US places already re-opened before this month later forced closures on account of this coronavirus outbreak.

The technology giant had already reopened a number of its worldwide branches such as Australia, Canada, Austria, Germany, South Korea, Italy and Switzerland.

Apple intends to roll out the re-opening of stores in Japan and Sweden this week along with the amount from the US.

The United States has supported nearly 1.7 million instances of this novel coronavirus, and it has listed over 100,000 deaths as of Wednesday, based on data in your Johns Hopkins University.