Apple removes two podcast apps from China store after censorship demands | Apple

Apple has removed two podcast apps from its Chinese app store, following government pressure to censor content.

Pocket Casts and Castro were both pulled from distribution in China after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) demanded that the apps stop allowing content that breached the country’s restrictive speech laws.

“We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship,” Pocket Casts said. “As such we won’t be censoring podcast content at their request.

“We understand this implies that it’s unlikely that our iOS app will undoubtedly be available in China, but feel it’s an essential step to take for almost any company that values the open distribution model that produces podcasting special.” Pocket Casts said it was contacted by the CAC through Apple “around two days before the app was removed from the store”.

Castro Podcasts said it was maybe not given a particular reason for its removal, but that it thought it might have been regarding the promotion of Hong Kong’s protests in its “discover” section.

Podcasting poses a problem for Chinese censors since, unlike streaming platforms and internet sites, podcasts are hosted across servers controlled by innumerable companies, with a simple document called an Feed used by podcasting apps to download new episodes. There is no central authority for Chinese censors to demand compliance from.

Apple’s own podcasting app remains obtainable in China, but with strict limitations: searches are filtered, and the capacity to browse by category is disabled.

GreatFire, an organisation that campaigns against Chinese web censorship, called the removal “a worrying trend”.

A spokesperson tweeted: “Apple does not have any problem removing apps at the request of the Chinese authorities (almost 3,000 in China alone!) but why do they think it essential to act as a go-between/messenger/negotiator/babysitter between [the Cyberspace Administration of China] and app developers?”

Apple has drawn repeated criticism for its closeness to Chinese authorities, which critics argue goes beyond legal requisite. In October, for instance, the business removed an app that Hong Kong protesters were utilizing to co-ordinate, alleging that it broke the law. But neither the business nor the Hong Kong police could say which law the app broke, and pro-democracy legislators attacked the move as “a political decision to suppress freedom and human rights”.

Apple has been contacted for comment.