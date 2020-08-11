Apple releases WatchOS 7 Public Beta with sleep tracking, cycling directions, and new workouts

On Monday, Apple formally releases its very first public beta of watchOS 7 for Apple Watch Series 3 and up. Although Apple has actually had the watchOS beta program for several years now, this marks the very first time that Apple releases it as a public beta. This suggests you will not be needed to have a designer account to download and test the next variation of watchOS.

The most considerable additions to watchOS 7 consist of authorities sleep tracking, enhanced bike directions and navigation, more watch face personalizations consisting of issues for Siri Shortcuts, a new hand-washing timer, and new exercise modes.









The Apple Watch has actually been missing out on native sleep tracking for several years, however that hasn’t kept it from being among the very popular smartwatches. The Sleep app will have automated sleep tracking, and a new tab will be contributed to the Health app. Dancing has actually been included as a physical fitness exercise on the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch users will now have the ability to share customized watch deals with and download deals with from curated lists on the App Store.

Watch OS 7 will end up being openly offered for all Apple Watch Series 3 and more recent beginning this fall.

