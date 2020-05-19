Apple releases two new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch

Apple has launched two new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch. This features a colourful new Sport Band and likewise a new variant in the Nike Sport Band collection.

The Pride Edition Sport Band has a hanging design with the rainbow colours operating throughout the complete size of the band. Apple says the band is “assembled by hand from individual strips of colored fluoroelastomer. The strips are then machine die-cut and compression molded together. This process results in subtle variations in the wavy rainbow design, making each band artfully unique.” It is available in the typical two sizes, 44mm/42mm and 42/38mm, and you may choose primarily based in your Apple Watch measurement. Either approach, it is priced at $49.

The Pride Edition Nike Sport Band is extra refined and in-line with the theme of the Nike Sport Band fashions. The band itself is a monochromatic white however the rainbow colours are built-in inside the perforations. This band can also be accessible in two sizes and is priced at $49.

Apple additionally has some new Pride Edition watch faces coming with the watchOS 6.2.5 replace that can be a part of the current ones match the design of the new bands.

Source