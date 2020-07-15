Apple releases iOS 13.6 with digital car keys and new health features

Apple has released version 13.6 update for compatible iOS and iPadOS devices. This update is targeted on the new digital car keys feature and improvements to the Health app.

With 13.6, your iPhone is now able to act as keys for compatible cars. This feature was demoed through the WWDC 2020 keynote however in case you missed that, it enables you to place your phone close to your car door to lock or unlock it using NFC. The phone can then also be used to begin the car.

The digital key is securely stored on the device but can be remotely deleted via iCloud just in case the device is lost. You can also share a digital key via iMessage, allowing someone else to work your car. Driver profiles can be customized so the shared keys may have restricted driving access or full access.

Finally, the Power Reserve feature allows your iPhone to be used as a key for the car for five hours after the phone’s battery has died.

Next are some changes to the Health app. The app now features new category of symptoms, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG. You is now able to also log new symptoms, such as for instance fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps such as those employed by governments for contact tracing.

Finally, you can now decide to not just have your iPhone automatically down load the latest iOS update but additionally automatically set it up overnight whilst the phone is charging. This means the update process can be completely seamless and your phone would be on a new build automatically when you awaken.

Apple also released iOS 12.4.8 for older iPhones that don’t support iOS 13. This update only includes security patches.

Apple also released watchOS 6.2.8, tvOS 13.4.8, HomePod OS 13.4.8, and macOS Catalina 10.15.6. All updates are now actually available to down load on compatible devices.