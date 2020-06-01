Apple releases iOS 13.5.1, patching out the Unc0ver jailbreak

Apple has launched iOS 13.5.1 as we speak, which the firm says “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” albeit with out a lot element in the change log. But as famous by Twitter account Apple Software Updates, the replace is supposed to patch out the kernel vulnerability utilized by the current Unc0ver jailbreak.

Apple’s support page lays issues out extra clearly — the replace was designed to forestall an software from having the ability to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” In different phrases, iOS 13.5.1 is designed to dam jailbreaking.

The Unc0ver jailbreak was particularly notable in the iOS jailbreaking group as a result of it was obtainable on the then-current iOS 13.5, permitting customers of the newest Apple units to put in new software program options exterior of Apple’s gated App Store.

While its actually enjoyable for iPhone fanatics to have the ability to have extra customization choices with regards to their units, jailbreaks like this will additionally signify massive safety holes in Apple’s software program (one thing that the firm leans on closely as a bonus of iOS), so it’s not precisely a shock to see that Apple has moved so rapidly to patch the vulnerability.