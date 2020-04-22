Apple puts out a new promo video for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro has been on the watchlist of many Apple fans. Apple has come up with their new promo to advertise the Magic Keyboard. The Magic Keyboard is a special attached with the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch. A new video released by Apple shows a Hummingbird swooping in and admiring the entire set-up. It does look brilliant.

The Magic Keyboard of Apple 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $299/€339 and the 12.9-inch version starts at $349/€399. It attaches to the device magnetically and has an angle adjustment of 130-degree. It also has a trackpad.

