Apple puts out a new promo video for the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

By
Julia Carroll
-
The new iPad Pro has been on the watchlist of many Apple fans. Apple has come up with their new promo to advertise the Magic Keyboard. The Magic Keyboard is a special attached with the iPad Pro 11 and 12.9-inch. A new video released by Apple shows a Hummingbird swooping in and admiring the entire set-up. It does look brilliant.

The Magic Keyboard of Apple 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $299/€339 and the 12.9-inch version starts at $349/€399. It attaches to the device magnetically and has an angle adjustment of 130-degree. It also has a trackpad.

