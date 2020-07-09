Apple promises to support Thunderbolt on its new ARM Macs

Apple is getting off Intel’s chipsets in favor of its new, custom-designed ARM chips — however the company is promising that it’ll still support Intel’s Thunderbolt USB-C connectivity standard on new Apple silicon computers, regardless of the lack of Intel processors.

“Over a decade ago, Apple partnered with Intel to design and develop Thunderbolt, and today our customers enjoy the speed and flexibility it brings to every Mac. We remain committed to the future of Thunderbolt and will support it in Macs with Apple silicon,” commented an Apple spokesperson, in a statement to The Verge.

While there is some concern that Apple might be losing support for Thunderbolt on its upcoming Macs, the truth that Apple is sticking with the conventional makes plenty of sense, considering that it had helped develop the original Thunderbolt standard in collaboration with Intel.

Despite that collaboration, though, Apple has yet to offer Thunderbolt support on any products beyond Intel-powered Macs — Apple’s ARM-based iPad Pro, particularly, stands out as featuring a regular USB-C port, not a Thunderbolt 3 connector. Apple’s ARM-based Developer Transition Kit also only features standard USB-C ports.

The news comes as Intel step-by-step its upcoming Thunderbolt 4 standard, that will be based on the USB4 spec standard and which uses the exact same USB-C connector that Thunderbolt 3 already does today. Both Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 offer more guaranteed features (like the capability to power external monitors, or charge laptops) compared to the conventional USB 3 and USB4 standards that they’re built off of, and gives a consistency that regular USB-C standards can often be sorely lacking in.

Thunderbolt 4, in particular, supplies the same 40 Gbps speeds that Thunderbolt 3 had offered, but adds even stricter hardware requirements for manufacturers: devices will have to be able to support either two 4K displays or one 8K display, and permit for PCIe data transfer speeds of up to 32 Gbps — that ought to be a boon for external storage and external GPUs.

Apple is expected to launch its first ARM-based Macs before the end of 2020, and expects to completely transition its product lineup over to its own chips within two years.